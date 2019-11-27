Tips for healthy holiday travel

(NBC NEWS) — Millions of Americans will be traveling today by plane, train or automobile for their Thanksgiving destination.

Here are some tips to make sure you remain healthy and with your sanity intact.

If you are flying the friendly skies experts say you should give yourself plenty of time to get through security.

Use sleep masks, noise cancelling headphones and a neck pillow if you plan on sleeping on the plane.

Also, if you have a long flight make sure you get up and walk frequently and wear graduated compression stockings to help prevent blood clots.

And if you are hitting the roads leave the house earlier to help avoid the traffic and avoid driving distractions like talking on the phone.

But experts say one of the best things you can do to combat the travel stress is to focus on the ultimate outcome which is spending time with loved ones.

