(FOX NEWS) – Time is running out for Americans to update their driver’s license if they want to get through airport security.

Millions of travelers have just 13 months left to comply with the new requirements called “Real ID.”

Passengers without the new license may not be allowed to board a plane starting October 1st, 2020.

The new license has a star in the upper right-hand corner.

The coming deadline threatens to create chaos at airports and travel disruptions.