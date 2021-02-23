Tiger Woods hurt in accident

(KNBC) — Golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a single vehicle auto accident earlier today according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff. Rescue workers used the “jaws of life” to remove him from the vehicle and he was transported for treatment.
