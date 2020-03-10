Thrift Shop Treasure: Original Salvador Dali Discovered

North Carolina thrift store volunteer knew she'd found something special when she came across an original Salvador Dali wood engraving.

(WAVY) A valuable piece of art was almost lost, until someone with a sharp eye found it at a thrift store on North Carolina’s Outer Banks late last year.

Art lover Wendy Hawkins discovered the Salvador Dali original.

“Sometimes when the paintings or pictures are in frames that are broken, and it was kind of dirty, they get passed by,” Hawkins says.

Wendy volunteers twice a week at the Hotline Pink Thrift Shop in Kitty Hawk, which is where she first saw the piece of art.

“One day I saw this, with a bunch of other paintings lined up on the floor, and I said ‘this is old, this is something special,’” she recalls.

