Three More Officers Charged In George Floyd’s Death

Charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck have also been upgraded to second degree murder.

(NBC News) Three more former Minneapolis police officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd have been charged in connection with his death.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced the charges Wednesday.

Ellison also said the initial charges against Derek Chauvin, the officer seen in video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, have been upgraded to second degree murder.

All four were fired within a day of Floyd’s death and video of the last moments of his life going viral.

Those images sparked outrage across the nation and days of ongoing protests against police brutality.

