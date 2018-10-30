(WNDU/NBC News) Three children were hit and killed Tuesday while boarding a school bus in Fulton County, Indiana.
“Preliminary indications indicate that children were getting on a school bus. The school bus had stopped with the stop-arm activated facing north bound as the students entered the road to get onto the school bus a south bound vehicle struck four children, fatally injuring three of them,” said Sgt. Tony Slocum of the Indiana State Police.
A fourth child was seriously hurt in the accident and was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.
The three children who died are all from the same family.
Three Dead In Bus Stop Tragedy
