Three Charged In Murder Of Missing Couple

The arrests come after the discovery of bodies believed to be California couple Audrey Moran and Jonathan Reynoso, last seen alive in 2017.

(KMIR/NBC News) Police in California say they have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a couple last seen alive in 2017.

The arrests came after officials in Riverside County discovered what they believe are the remains of 26-year-old Audrey Moran and 28-year-old Jonathan Reynoso.

The couple disappeared in May 2017.

Police say hundreds of interviews and more than 50 search warrants led them to the bodies.

Two of the suspects are charged with murder and could face the death penalty.

The third suspect is charged with two counts of being an accessory to murder after the fact.

Read more: https://bit.ly/31yiQWl

More from MyHighPlains.com: