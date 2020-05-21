Thousands Flee Rising Floodwaters

Failing dams and rising flood waters force more than 10,000 to evacuate their homes in Michigan.

(NBC News) Widespread flooding has millions on edge across the Midwest.

Dam failures in Michigan overnight forced more than 10,000 people to evacuate their homes…a hardship compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard to believe we are in the midst of a 100 year crisis and global pandemic, we are also dealing with a flooding event, the worst in 500 years,” Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday.

Entire towns have been inundated by the rising waters after days of rain, and forecasters warn more is on the way.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XdS0z7

More from MyHighPlains.com: