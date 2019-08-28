This state will pay you to move there

(FOX NEWS) – Looking to make a move but afraid you’ll be low on funds?

Well, how about Vermont?

The green mountain state says it will pay you to move there offering $10,000 to new residents willing to live there, while working remotely for an out-of-state employer.

The $10,000 equates to $5,000 each year for two years covering moving costs, computers and internet access.

Vermont’s “remote worker grant program” has already attracted numerous transplants working as software developers, digital designers, and financial professionals.