This profession comes with a high risk of drug use

A new report from NYU reveals construction and extraction workers have a higher chance of becoming addicted to pills.

(FOX NEWS) — New data from New York University revealing which kinds of workers are more likely to abuse drugs.

Researchers examined close to three-hundred-thousand workers across 13 different industries.

The study focused on marijuana, cocaine, and non-prescription opioid usage among employees.

Analysts found construction workers have higher risks of misusing opioids and painkillers citing roughly four percent of construction workers in the study misused painkillers.

Researchers say the average rate of misuse across other professions was only two percent.

Study authors point to the injuries sustained while on the job as a possible reason workers turn to drugs.