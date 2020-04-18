This is what your food bank really needs right now

If you're looking for a way to help, food banks say they need the green from your wallet more than the cans from your cupboard.

(FOX NEWS) — Food banks across the country are becoming overrun with demand from coronavirus shutdowns.

One food bank executive says “going green” right now would be great if you can assist with your green cash.

Record demand for food, and panic buying from the coronavirus crisis, is pressing food banks to assist those needing help.

Kyle Waide, president of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, says the best way for the public to help food banks right now is not to bring donated food, but, give donated money.

Waide says food banks might have concerns of some donated foods being contaminated with the virus, putting staffs handling such foods at risk.

Food banks can also stretch money donations to go farther because they can control inventory, and buy in bulk what they need directly from suppliers.

Feeding America, a network of two hundred food banks, surveyed those banks and found more than 98-percent saw a surge in demand, and almost 60-percent saw a decrease in inventory.

