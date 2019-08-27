According to a new list from Bankrate.com, college grads with degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics are less likely to be unemployed.

(FOX NEWS) – As students across the country head back to school, Bankrate releasing a list of the most valuable college majors.

The personal finance website ranking 162 college degrees in order of the median income and unemployment rates they lead to.

Naval Architecture and MarineEngineering taking the top spot.

Experts say this field will likely grow 12 perfect in the next seven years.

Rounding out the top five are nuclear engineering, pharmaceutical sciences and administration, genetics and electrical engineering.

While engineers and mathematicians can rejoice, fine arts students aren’t so lucky.

Drama and theatre arts and visual and performing arts are reportedly the two least valuable majors.