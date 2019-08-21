This is the least friendly state in America

Travel company Big 7 releasing an annual ranking of the friendliest states and the empire state comes in dead last.

(FOX NEWS) – If you’re looking for a warm welcoming you may want to stay away from New York.

The Empire State taking the title of the least friendly state in America.

This according to an annual ranking released Monday from Big 7 Travel.

The travel site surveyed roughly 1.5-million tourists about the best places to visit.

Turns out, midwesterners know how to make people feel welcome.

Minnesota topping the list as the most friendly state in the country.

And southern hospitality proves its worth again.

Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming rounding out the top five.