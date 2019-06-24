This is how much time the average driver spends on their phone

Its no secret that Americans are attached to their phones but just how much time do we spend using our devices when we're supposed to be paying attention to the road.

According to the driving safety app "Drivemode", Americans use their phones for about an hour per day in the car.

Using data from 2.7 million drivers the app was able to break down a driver's hour into what activities take up the most screen time.

Driver's are said to spend about 45 minutes on music apps such as Spotify, skipping through songs and playing music while driving.

Eight minutes of the average hour is said to be spent actually speaking on the phone. While only seconds are spent sending or listening to a voicemail.

The app also found the average driver sends one text and receives about five during a typical drive.

