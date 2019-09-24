This is how much food Americans waste each year

A new poll reveals the average person throws away about 100 pounds of food from their fridge each year.

Fox News

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to eating leftovers a new study says Americans aren’t doing such a good job.

According to a survey from OnePoll, the average person throws away 103 pounds of food each year adding up to more than 6,000 pounds over a lifetime.

The study of 2,000 Americans also found the average consumer will chuck four spoiled items a week from their fridge.

Not only are people hurting the environment with their food waste habits, but they’re also hurting their wallets.

The poll reveals a typical American tosses out more than 50 dollars worth of food each week.

The big reason people are dumping their groceries?

A majority of those polled admit they forget the food is even in their fridge.

