This is how much food Americans waste each year

(FOX NEWS) – When it comes to eating leftovers a new study says Americans aren’t doing such a good job.
According to a survey from OnePoll, the average person throws away 103 pounds of food each year adding up to more than 6,000 pounds over a lifetime.
The study of 2,000 Americans also found the average consumer will chuck four spoiled items a week from their fridge.
Not only are people hurting the environment with their food waste habits, but they’re also hurting their wallets.
The poll reveals a typical American tosses out more than 50 dollars worth of food each week.
The big reason people are dumping their groceries?
A majority of those polled admit they forget the food is even in their fridge.