Third of Americans have signs of anxiety, depression

A new poll by the U.S. census says a third of Americans are showing signs of anxiety and depression

(FOX NEWS) — The coronavirus pandemic may be taking a psychological toll on some Americans.

A US census survey says a third of adults are showing signs of clinical anxiety or depression.

Higher rates of mental health issues were reported among younger adults, between 18 to 29, women and those living in low-income households.

Experts say without proper intervention there may be an uptick in suicide rates and substance abuse disorders.

