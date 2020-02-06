Things looking good for US factories

Finally some good news for US factories

(FOX NEWS) — Finally some good news for US factories.

Data from the Institute of Supply Management revealing the sector expanded in January after contracting the previous five months.

The ISM’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index jumped to 50.9.

Defeating consensus estimates of 48.5.

Any reading over 50 is a sign of growth.

The manufacturing sector fell into a recession in the second half of 2019.

However, experts say it’s too soon to say the sector is out from its downturn.

It’s worth mentioning the ISM data is based on one survey conducted in one month.

