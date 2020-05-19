“They’re Going To Kill Him!” – Video Shows Alleged Police Assault

Marvia Gray, 68, says she and her adult son were brutalized by Missouri police officers who accused them of shoplifting as they attempted to return a television they'd purchased from a Sam's Club the day before.

(KSDK) A 68-year-old woman is suing the City of Des Peres, Missouri and four of the city’s police officers after she said she and her son were brutalized and beaten at a Sam’s Club store on March 23.

Marvia Gray said she and her son were trying to return a television they had purchased earlier the same day when they were falsely accused of stealing it. She said officers used excessive force to arrest her and her adult son while they were trying to return the television.

“Just throwing me to the floor,” Gray said, during a virtual press conference on Monday. “Just took me by my purse and just slammed me to the floor like I was some kind of nothing. And them I’m like ‘Watch it, watch it…you guys are hurting me. What is going on?’”

Gray said she feared for her son’s life as she watched multiple officers detain him.

“I’m looking at these police just beating him and kicking him and all of this, and I said ‘They’re going to kill him. They’re going to kill him’,” Gray said. “I could see my son dying before my eyes.”

