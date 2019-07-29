These are the states Gen Xers are moving to

A SmartAsset study says gen-xer's are moving to mostly southern states, with Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Washington, and South Carolina as 5 of the top 10 states

(FOX NEWS) – Older generations have long been moving to southern states as they enter retirement years and a new study indicates “Gen-Xers” may be doing much the same.

Smartasset.com, an analytical tools site for helping with wealth decisions says Gen-Xers are headed south.

And certain key states are leading the way.

Smartasset looked at in-flow and outflow of people ages 35 to 54 with adjusted gross incomes of at least a $100,000.

Six of the top 10 states were in the south and four of the top five were there with Florida leading the way.

Texas, North Carolina, Washington and South Carolina rounded out the top five followed by Colorado, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia and Arizona.

New York, Illinois and California had the largest outbound migration.