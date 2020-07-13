The US Navy welcomes its first black female tactical fighter pilot

Madeline Swegle made history completing the Tactical Air (Strike) aviator syllabus, becoming the Navy's first Black female tactical fighter pilot.

(FOX NEWS) — The US Navy reaching a new mark in inclusion for fighter pilots.

Naval air training saying Friday that Lieutenant-Junior Grade Madeline Swegle has completed naval flight school.

Swegle becomes the Navy’s first known black female tactical-air pilot and will receive the flight officer insignia “Wings of Gold” later this month.

Swegle is from Burke, Virginia and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017.

Officials say she is assigned to the redhawks of training squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas.

This announcement comes more than 40 years after the first woman received her wings, Captain Rosemary B. Mariner, in 19-74 according to the Naval History and Heritage Command website.

More from MyHighPlains.com: