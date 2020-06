A Savannah, Georgia judge has ruled that there is enough evidence for the case against the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery to move forward.

(NBC News) – – Gregory McMichael and son Travis, along with their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, will stand trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a Savannah, Georgia judge ruled.

Investigators say the father and son pursued – then shot – Arbery in February as Bryan recorded video of the event.