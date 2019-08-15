The number one job in America

Company, Glassdoor, released a study Wednesday suggesting tax managers have the strongest career opportunities and make on average more than $112k per year.

The title of "number one job in America" goes to tax managers.

This, according to a new study from “Glassdoor.”

The job search site says tax manager positions provide many opportunities for career growth and development.

Researchers found the average base salary for this field is over $100,000 a year.

The study says sales force developers, product designers, and strategy managers were other top tier jobs.

Besides having access to advancement, analysts found employees in most jobs were happy when they had qualified managers and good leadership.