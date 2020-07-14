Workers in these fields get less than 7 hours of sleep due to their chosen career field

(FOX NEWS) — A new study reveals the most sleep-deprived professions.

According to Slumber Yard’s running list of the most sleep-deprived professions doctors, nurses, health care technicians and aides, food prep and serving-related workers and protective services, rounded out the top five.

Taking the number one spot print production, especially for newspapers.

Respondents who said they got less than seven hours of shut-eye a night were considered sleep-deprived, according to slumber yard’s research.

The CDC says healthy adults need seven hours of sleep or more per night.

More from MyHighPlains.com: