A study suggests Baby Boomers are the most sensitive generation, not Millennials.

(FOX NEWS) — This may be tough to hear but baby boomers are the most sensitive generation.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of Psychology and Aging, Baby Boomers, or people aged 55 to 73, are more likely to be narcissistic and hypersensitive.

The study examining nearly 750 people ranging from 13 to 77 found people in the Baby Boomer generation were more likely to be full of themselves and more likely to impose their opinions on others.

This research shows a stark difference in how the world views younger generations often labeling them as sheltered, politically correct, and snowflakes.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: