The most popular drug in the world is?

Weed was the most widely consumed drug worldwide in 2017, per a new report from the United Nations.

The most popular drug in the world?.

Weed easily takes the crown.

A new United Nations report reveals approximately 188 million people worldwide partook in pot consumption in 2017.

Estimating that roughly 3.8-percent of the population, ages 15 to 64, consumed at least once during the year.

In the US, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level.

But, Washington D.C. and ten other states have legalized recreational marijuana use.

Although overall the consumption rate is on the rise globally, outside of the Americas it’s on a plateau or in decline.

Asia has the lowest rate of marijuana use, with only 2 percent having consumed the drug over the past year.

The number of cannabis users also decreased dramatically in Australia and New Zealand.