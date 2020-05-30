The most in-demand temp jobs

National

People Ready shares the top temporary jobs companies are hiring for over the next 30 days

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — As millions of unemployed look for opportunities to get back to work “People Ready” is releasing a list of the most in-demand temp jobs companies are hiring for over the next 30 days.

The staffing firm’s list is based on data provided by its “Jobstack” app.

It lets companies request help and allows workers to view and accept assignments in real time.

Positions with thousands of jobs posted needing workers in the next 30 days include warehouse workers such as forklift operators and shipping and receiving workers.

Sanitation workers like janitors and industrial cleaners.

Food processing and preparation jobs like pastry chefs for example.

Also construction laborers, retail workers, management workers and skilled trades workers like carpenters, electricians and welders.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss