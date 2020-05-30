People Ready shares the top temporary jobs companies are hiring for over the next 30 days

(FOX NEWS) — As millions of unemployed look for opportunities to get back to work “People Ready” is releasing a list of the most in-demand temp jobs companies are hiring for over the next 30 days.

The staffing firm’s list is based on data provided by its “Jobstack” app.

It lets companies request help and allows workers to view and accept assignments in real time.

Positions with thousands of jobs posted needing workers in the next 30 days include warehouse workers such as forklift operators and shipping and receiving workers.

Sanitation workers like janitors and industrial cleaners.

Food processing and preparation jobs like pastry chefs for example.

Also construction laborers, retail workers, management workers and skilled trades workers like carpenters, electricians and welders.

