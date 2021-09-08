The Latest: Robert E. Lee statue removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The country’s largest Confederate statue, and the last one standing on Richmond’s Monument Avenue, was removed this morning. The Robert E. Lee statue weighs more than 12 tons and was lifted off its granite pedestal in full. It will now be deconstructed for moving purposes.

The 40-foot pedestal will remain in place for now, with its final destination to be determined by a community-driven event to re-imagine Monument Avenue.

Sources told 8News the removal process is expected to be wrapped up by 10 or 11 a.m. We are live streaming the removal of the statue here and on our Facebook page.

9:15 A.M.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring made remarks following the statue’s removal.

Gov. Northam said this has been a long time coming and is important for Virginia’s healing. Northam thanked Virginians for doing the right thing after 402 years of history.

“With the removal of this grandiose monument to a past that no longer represents who we are as a Commonwealth, we can turn the page to a new chapter,” AG Herring told reporters.

8:55 A.M.

A crowd that had gathered to see the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue cheered as it was lifted off its pedestal.

The removal happened quickly after crew members were working for about an hour to saw the statue off its pedestal and secure it with rope. The Lee statue was on its way to the ground within seconds while the crowd sang, “Na na na na, hey hey, hey, goodbye.”

The Robert E. Lee statue was removed by crew workers on Sept. 8, 2021.

8:30 A.M.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam have arrived at the Robert E. Lee Monument to watch the removal process.

Gov. Northam announced his intentions to have the statue removed in the summer of 2020 — 10 days after George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests over police brutality and racism in cities across the country, including Richmond.

Attorney General Mark Herring will also be attending the statue’s removal. After Gov. Northam ordered the removal of the state-owned statue, Herring defeated every legal challenge that attempted to keep the statue towering over Monument Avenue.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, First Lady of Virginia Pam Northam and Gov. Ralph Northam at the Lee Monument site on the day of the removal of the statue. (Photo: First Lady of Virginia Twitter)

8 A.M.

Crews have arrived at the Lee Monument and they are starting to strap the statue. The Lee Monument weighs 12 tons.

Crew workers wrapped rope around the entire base of the statue. The crane will be used to hoist the statue off its pedestal.

Crews put rope around the entire base of the Lee statue. A crane will be used to hoist it off its pedestal. (Photo: 8News’ Delaney Hall)

The Robert E. Lee statue weighs 12 tons. Crews will be removing the statue and cutting it in half for moving purposes. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

A worker heads up on the monument to prepare for its removal. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)

Crew workers stand by for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

7 A.M.

The public viewing area just east of the monument opened up at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

8News checked in with Richmond Police this morning and they said that as of now there are no security concerns. But, they aren’t taking any chances — fencing lines have been installed around Monument Avenue ahead of the event.

State, Capitol and Richmond Police are coordinating security and there are some street closures and parking restrictions that remain in effect until Saturday night.

Here’s a look at Monument Avenue ahead of the removal of the Lee statue.

Crowds starting to gather at the Robert E. Lee statue to watch its removal on Wednesday morning. (Photo: 8News Reporter Tyler Thrasher)