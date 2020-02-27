The IRS is using artificial intelligence to catch tax evaders

The government agency says its using new technology to make it easier to catch tax cheats in their tracks.

(FOX NEWS) — If you make money but you don’t pay your taxes and you think you can hide, the IRS is sniffing you out by way of artificial intelligence.

IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig telling the Wall Street Journal this week that the agency is using artificial intelligence to increase tax compliance for primarily non-compliant, high net-worth individuals who don’t file and artificial intelligence programs know where to find concentrations of such people.

The home visits hope to put pressure on the non-compliant, and even noncompliant relatives and neighbors to pay up too.

The IRS says it audited just about half of one percent of individual returns in fiscal 2019.

An 8-year budget falloff and cutting of 30,000 IRS jobs helped prompt more use of artificial intelligence.