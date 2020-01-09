The IRS continues to struggle

Customer service woes are the most serious problem Americans will encounter with the IRS this tax season

(FOX NEWS) — Tax season pain is just around the corner.

Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement new tax law the IRS is struggling to deliver on its mission.

This, according to the annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate.

It found in the past fiscal year, the majority of taxpayer phone calls to the IRS went unanswered.

The agency also failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes, and many legitimate refunds due to taxpayers were delayed.

The acting National Taxpayer Advocate says the IRS needs to improve how it interacts with particular groups like free file users and taxpayers who don’t speak English.

