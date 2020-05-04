“The Hearts Just Smile”

Families parade past Colorado senior living facility to show their love for residents they haven't been able to see for weeks.

(KUSA) A lot has changed over the last couple months, including how we show our love.

A hug and a kiss have been replaced by balloons, horns, and homemade signs that spell the words we wish we could say face to face.

Getting a hang of social distancing hasn’t necessarily been easy for everyone. It’s been especially hard for our neighbors living in retirement homes who have not been able to see their loved ones for weeks.

Saturday that changed for many living at the Cherry Creek Retirement Village in Aurora, Colorado as the facility did what they could to give families the chance to see each other. More than 100 cars showed up to hold a parade for the residents, letting those inside see their family members outside for the first time in weeks.

“I actually started crying it was so beautiful,” said Janna McKeeman, whose mother-in-law lives in the retirement home. “It’s beautiful to see them be able to come out and just connect with their loved ones, even though it’s social distancing.”

