AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Kermit the Frog profoundly stated, “It’s not easy being green.”

However, for vegans, it’s more suitable to establish a diet that consists of green veggies, fruits, and nuts and eliminates all animal products.

There are many reasons why individuals choose the vegan lifestyle around the world with statistics projecting a slow climb in the vegan population. For instance, data on PlantProteins.co detailed that the vegan population is at an estimated 6% compared to 1% in 2014.

In addition, data reported by Food Revolution Network showed that in the United Kingdom, the number of people who identified as vegans in 2016 had increased by 360%.

Plant-based food items have multiplied as many are choosing meat alternatives even if their lifestyle has not shifted completely to vegan. India, Israel, Australia, and Thailand along with the United States now have an abundance of vegan-friendly establishments to coincide with the popular movement, according to Thrillist’s list of best countries to visit as a vegan.

So, why has the vegan lifestyle become popular? The three most popular reasons why people go vegan include ethics, health benefits, and environmental considerations.

For the animals

Most often, the reason to go vegan is for ethical reasons with Nutriciously reporting that “over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered for meat alone worldwide…” Extreme animal lovers continue to argue that animals feel suffering and that their living conditions are unimaginable, therefore, eating meat is simply wrong.

Animalaid.org/uk reported that in factory farms, animals are forced to live in cramped quarters with no sunlight and extremely intense conditions. For this reason, many choose a vegan lifestyle to combat these situations. The website also stated that keywords like “free-range” and “organic” are used by farms to ease one’s feelings about eating meat and that videos and scenes may show the shocking conditions at some farms.

However, the American Humane Farm Program stated that the organization aims to provide humane treatment of animals under the guidelines of the American Humane Certified animal welfare standards. The guidelines, according to the organization, include science-based standards that ensure adequate space to air and water quality along with lighting, shade, and the “animals’ ability to engage in natural behaviors.”

In an interview with Vox.com, Temple Grandin, an American academic and animal behaviorist, used the “life worth living” defense as it pertains to eating meat, explaining that most farm animals would not have a life if no one in the world ate meat.

Health benefits

Food Insight explained that a vegan diet consists of plant-based foods including fruits, vegetables, soy, nuts, nut butters, and whole grains.

A study composed by the Journal of Nutrition indicated that a vegetarian or vegan diet can protect against chronic diseases as those who consume whole foods often have lower levels of saturated fatty acids and higher omega-3 fatty acids.

Other health benefits of a vegan diet include weight loss, according to Healthline which further explained that a small study resulted in a higher proof of weight loss among vegan groups due to a low-fat diet. Healthline went on to describe the benefits of a vegan diet for those with diabetes which can include improved blood sugar management, and insulin sensitivity with an added weight loss benefit.

However, diabetics need to formulate their diet to consist of a healthy balance of plant-based proteins, carbs, and fat as vegan diets can lack vitamin B12, iron, calcium, iodine, and zinc that come with consuming animal products, according to Healthline.

In addition, there are skin benefits to a vegan lifestyle although Dermatologist Dr. Niyati Sharma noted that an “unhealthy vegan diet” can still result in inflammation, according to livekindly.com.

Dr. Sharma explained to livekindly, “If you want really good skin, or you want to help prevent yourself from getting some of the diseases that your family members might have, you really need to look into eating plant-based, whole foods.”

Trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO) is established when the bacteria in the gut produce the nutrient choline which can cause chronic inflammation. “After 24 hours of consuming any animal products we start to see this real spike in TMAO,” noted Sharma.

Environmental benefits

According to an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report from nature.com, plant-based diets may significantly assist to reduce gas emissions as cows are reported to produce large amounts of methane as they digest their food.

The Independent UK reported that researchers at the University of Oxford discovered that cutting meat and dairy from a diet can reduce a person’s carbon footprint by around 73%. The lead author of the Oxford study Joseph Poore as provided by the Independent stated, “A vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, not just greenhouse gases, but global acidification, eutrophication, land use and water use.”

While many studies have suggested that cutting down on meat will help with climate change, some scientists argue that the data provided is not always black and white. For instance, contributors on DoctorKiltz.com reported that a study from scientists from the University of Alabama and the University of Twente found that much of the water consumed by cows is rainwater or “green water” meaning this water would be available to cattle anyways.

According to a study by the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), livestock must consume grains and seed oils or they will become a burden “fermenting in landfills and producing even more greenhouse gases,” DoctorKiltz contributors further explained.

In addition, the Department of Agriculture reported that around 60-70% of agricultural land is suited to graze animals and non-plant crops as the land is filled with cellulose which cannot be digested by humans, while a 2018 report from NASA found that the rise in atmospheric methane was due to the gas production and “microbial production in rice paddies and marshes,” contributors reported.

Whether or not a person chooses to pursue a vegan or vegetarian diet, a number of research groups and services continue to work to provide information and resources on agriculture, health, and environmental practices and policies. In Texas, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service stands as one of those groups, offering educational materials, programs and services, and outreach offices across the state as well as resources on its website. Further, organizations such as the High Plains Food Bank work to provide groceries for people across the Texas Panhandle experiencing food insecurity.