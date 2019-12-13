(FOX NEWS) —Christmas is twelve days away.
But the first big holiday shipping deadline is today!
You’ll need to head to UPS ‘ASAP’ if you want your presents delivered using regular ground shipping.
Tomorrow (12/14) Is your last chance to get free shipping with Amazon – for orders over $25 dollars.
The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:
- The first holiday shipping deadline is today
- 67-year-old grandmother to graduate from Texas Tech
- After uncertain filing period, Democratic U.S. Senate candidates seek to “get down to business”
- Sherman, Jenkins among 32 nominees for NFL Man Of Year award
- Sources: Murder-Suicide Investigation Involves Mother and 5-Year-Old Daughter