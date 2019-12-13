The first holiday shipping deadline is today

News

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) —Christmas is twelve days away.

But the first big holiday shipping deadline is today!

You’ll need to head to UPS ‘ASAP’ if you want your presents delivered using regular ground shipping.

Tomorrow (12/14) Is your last chance to get free shipping with Amazon – for orders over $25 dollars.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss