The Farmer’s Almanac predicts a warm winter

(FOX NEWS) — The annual periodical we often trust for long-range conditions giving a rosy forecast for some parts of the normally-cold US.

The Farmer’s Almanac predicting recent warming trends will dominate in the eastern and northern parts of the country this upcoming winter.

The almanac also says we should expect a wet winter, with rain and average to below-average snowfall throughout most of the country.

However, it says to look for below-normal average temperatures in Maine, the intermountain, desert southwest, and pacific southwest regions and eastern Hawaii.

Our northern neighbors in Canada will have a cold and snowy winter, but, not extreme cold, just closer to normal.

More from MyHighPlains.com: