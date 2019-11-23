The best time to fly is right around the corner

(FOX NEWS) — One of the best times for travel is right around the corner.

“Fare Compare” says the period of time between December 3rd and 18th is considered the “deal zone.”

It’s the time directly between Thanksgiving and Christmas – when travel slows down.

Check out these fares.

$39 dollars from Nashville to Philly. That’s usually almost $500 bucks.

Or $117 dollars gets you from Richmond to Boston, which would cost you $347 dollars on Thanksgiving.

And a direct flight from Kansas City to San Diego? It drops down from almost a thousand dollars to a little more than $200 dollars!

Airlines tend to discount flights hoping to drum up business.

The first deal zone of 2020 usually begins around January 7th, once holiday travelers have returned home.

It then continues through mid-February until Valentine’s Day or Presidents Day.

