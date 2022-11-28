BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What are the best products on sale for Cyber Monday?

There are plenty of amazing deals up for grabs this Cyber Monday. But just because you’re getting a deep discount doesn’t mean the sale item is worth your money. If you’re looking to spend a little more strategically, we’ve gathered some of the best deals on products the BestReviews team has tested and loved.

In particular, we’ve noticed significant discounts on the Ember Smart Mug, 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip and Toshiba Countertop Microwave. You can find some of our favorite tried-and-true products on sale in trending products, tech, kitchen and home, and beauty and health so you can score great deals on items for everyone on your holiday shopping list… or for yourself.

Updated: November 28, 05:30 a.m. PT

Ember, Toniebox and other trending deals

Solo Stove Fire Pit 2.0: 56% off

This fire pit is easy to set up and only takes a few minutes to assemble. It doesn’t produce much smoke, so you can comfortably sit around it. It also comes with a carry bag, making it convenient to take on the go.

Sold by Amazon and Solo Stove

GrowlerWerks uKeg Carbonated Growler: ADD TO WISHLIST

This well-constructed growler is easy to use, even if you’ve never used one before. It’s lightweight, so it’s easy to move around. It makes an excellent gift for homebrew enthusiasts.

Sold by Amazon

Magic Mixies Magical Misting Crystal Ball: 27% off

This interactive toy will thrill the kids on your holiday shopping list. The crystal ball lets children perform a creation spell to “summon” their new interactive plush pet. It also comes with a wand to wave over the ball, which offers more than 80 lights, sounds and reactions.

Sold by Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slippers: ADD TO WISHLIST

These unique slippers feature a super lightweight design with a cloud-like feel when walking in them. They’re easy to slip on and off and offer good traction to avoid slipping. They’re waterproof and washable, too.

Sold by Amazon

Almond Cow Nut Milk Maker: ADD TO WISHLIST

This handy device makes it extremely easy to prepare homemade plant-based milks. It doesn’t require any straining and produces the milk in a couple of minutes. It’s compact enough to fit in most kitchens, too.

Sold by Amazon

Ember Smart Mug: 20% off

This well-designed mug can keep your coffee and tea hot for up to 80 minutes. It lets you choose a preferred drinking temperature through the smartphone app and turns on automatically when you pour hot liquid into it.

Sold by Amazon

Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set: 30% off

This innovative audio player for children can play music, bedtime stories and more. It’s easy enough for kids as young as 3 years old to operate because playback starts automatically when the Tonies characters are placed on top. It has a long battery life, too.

Sold by Amazon

Anova Culinary Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker: 41% off

This user-friendly sous vide machine delivers perfect results every time. It heats up more quickly than other sous vide machines and has a connected app that lets you monitor your food from your phone. The app also offers plenty of thousands of recipes.

Sold by Amazon

Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: 25% off

This laptop is lightweight and fast with 512GB of storage. The hinge rotates 360 degrees so you can switch from laptop to tent or stand mode and browse in tablet mode.

Sold by Amazon

Tech deals on Bose, Samsung and more

Amazon Smart Plug: 48% off

This smart plug lets you use Alexa voice controls for any outlet in your home. You can also schedule when lights, appliances and other devices turn on or switch them on even when you’re out of the house. It’s easy to set up, too.

Sold by Amazon

Bose Noise-Canceling Headphones: ADD TO WISHLIST

These premium noise-canceling headphones offer crisp, vibrant audio and excellent phone call quality. The noise-canceling feature is also easy to adjust in the connected app. Their lightweight design makes them more comfortable than similar headphones, too.

Sold by Amazon

Oculus Quest 2: 13% off

This VR headset provides a truly immersive, seamless experience for gaming, exercise and more. The setup process is easy to follow and only takes a few minutes, so it’s ideal for users of all ages. It’s also lightweight and comfortable enough for extended use.

Sold by Amazon

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone: ADD TO WISHLIST

This lightweight drone has a foldable design that makes it easy to take with you anywhere. It’s easy to set up and provides crisp, clear 4K video at 60 frames per second and 48-megapixel photos. The battery lets it fly for up to 34 minutes, too.

Sold by Amazon

Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector: 33% off

This lightweight, portable projector offers top-notch picture quality both indoors and out. It’s easy to set up and features built-in streaming services. The design is highly durable, making it ideal for travel.

Sold by Amazon

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with M2 Chip: 13% off

This powerful, versatile laptop is ideal for school, work and more. It offers extremely fast performance and a vivid Retina display. It also works seamlessly with other Apple devices. The battery can run for up to 20 hours before recharging, too.

Sold by Amazon

Luna Controller: 43% off

This wireless game controller is designed for use with Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, and is compatible with multiple devices, including Windows, Mac and Android. It has a good feel in the hand and is easy to set up. It also lets you use Alexa to find your favorite games.

Sold by Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+: ADD TO WISHLIST

This is easy to set up and compatible with most streaming services. The remote features numerous preset streaming service buttons and can be controlled with voice commands.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off

This lets you watch live TV or your favorite streaming services in 4K resolution. The built-in Alexa voice assistant can be used to control other smart devices in your home.

Sold by Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A Series: 35% off

These feature high-quality audio and a comfortable design. You can press and hold the side of the earbud to activate Google Voice Assistant. They’re available in black, white and olive.

Sold by Amazon

Aura Carver Luxe Picture Frame: 11% off

This features an understated design that resembles a traditional photo frame. Your loved ones can share photos to your picture frame using the companion app. Many were impressed with the straightforward setup process.

Sold by Amazon

Other top tech deals

Home and kitchen deals on KitchenAid, Cuisinart and others

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster with Manual High-Lift Lever: ADD TO WISHLIST

This classic toaster features a streamlined design and intuitive controls that make it easy to toast bread and bagels. It offers multiple shade settings that provide consistent results. Cleanup is very easy, too, thanks to the dishwasher-safe crumb tray at the back.

Sold by Amazon

Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set: 20% off

This crisp percale duvet cover and matching shams are made of premium, certified long-staple Egyptian cotton. The material is lightweight and works well in multiple seasons. The set is highly durable and actually gets softer with time.

Sold by Parachute

Toshiba Countertop Microwave: 15% off

This sleek countertop microwave can fit easily in most kitchens. Its buttons are clear and easy to read and press. It heats foods quickly and doesn’t make much noise when in use. The memory function also lets you set up your most-used microwave time and heat selections.

Sold by Amazon

Eclipse Fresno Modern Blackout Window Curtains: ADD TO WISHLIST

These blackout curtains effectively block out light and sound from any room you put them in. They’re made of a hefty, durable material and feature high-quality stitching to ensure their durability. They can also help with the room’s temperature control.

Sold by Amazon

Westinghouse Electric Blanket: ADD TO WISHLIST

This high-quality electric blanket heats up quickly, so you never have to wait long on a chilly day. The material is extremely soft, too, with flannel on one side and sherpa on the other. It also offers dual controls, letting you choose different settings for each side of the blanket.

Sold by Amazon

Cuisinart ICE30BC Ice Cream Maker: 11% off

This ice cream maker has a sleek, compact design that can fit in most cabinets. It can make a delicious batch of homemade ice cream or sorbet in less than 30 minutes and provides a rich, creamy consistency. And it’s easy to use even for beginners.

Sold by Amazon

Crockpot Electric Lunchbox: 25% off

This is an ideal way to keep your lunch warm throughout the day. The inner pot is dishwasher-safe. It’s available in numerous colors.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Dash Mini Multi Waffle Maker: 30% off

You can use this to make four mini waffles and two waffle sticks. The nonstick cooking surfaces make it easy to keep clean.

Sold by Amazon

Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum: ADD TO WISHLIST

The compact design makes this an ideal choice for apartments and small homes. It’s powerful and relatively quiet. The infrared sensor helps it navigate your house without running into obstacles.

Sold by Amazon

Other top home and kitchen deals

Health and beauty deals on Revlon, Fitbit and more

Hydro Jug Half-Gallon Water Bottle: 32% off

This large-capacity water jug has a leakproof seal. It’s an ideal choice for staying hydrated while you work out. It’s available in numerous colors.

Sold by Amazon

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase: 25% off

This luxurious silk pillowcase reduces friction while you sleep, protecting your hair and skin from potential damage. Its breathable and cool to the touch, making it ideal for hot sleepers. It comes in a variety of colors, too.

Sold by Brooklinen

Remington MB4700 Smart Beard Trimmer: 7% off

This fully washable beard trimmer offers excellent adjustability, with 175 length settings. You can use it with a cord or cordless, and the battery can run for up to 50 minutes when cordless. The digital touch screen makes operation easy.

Sold by Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer: 31% off

This 2-in-1 styling tool lets you dry and style your hair at the same time. It has a slim, sleek handle that fits comfortably in your hand and offers four heat settings, including a cool function to lock your style in place. The ceramic and tourmaline technology also reduces damage to your hair.

Sold by Amazon

Other top health and beauty deals

Keep up with the best holiday deals with BestReviews.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.