The average monthly grocery bill for one person

A new report shows Americans can spend between $165 to $345 a month on groceries

(FOX NEWS) — Singles are ringing up a large grocery bill.

According to a report by the US Department of Agriculture, singles in the united states spend anywhere from $165 to $335 on groceries every month.

This number is even higher in places like Seattle, San Francisco, and Brooklyn, New York where people could pay at least 30 percent more on staple food items.

The USDA also finds on average folks spend nearly ten percent of their disposable income on food just under half of which goes towards eating out.

More from MyHighPlains.com: