The American Kennel Club introduces two new breeds of dogs

(FOX NEWS) — The world’s largest purebred dog registry gives “thumbs up,” or maybe, “paws up,” to two brand new dog breeds.

The “Dogo Argentino,” which resembles a pit bull in facial features, and the “Barbet”, a shaggy-haired french water dog, are now recognized by the American Kennel Club as purebreds.

The dogs are eligible to compete in their respective groups as of January first.

The “Dogo Argentino” is from Argentina, and is used to hunt big game such as boar and mountain lion, and is protective and territorial.

The thick coated “Barbet” was originally used to hunt waterfowl, and is even-tempered and loves to be with its owners.

To be recognized by the AKC, a breed must be geographically-distributed in the US, and have an established club of owners and breeders.

