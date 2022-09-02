Yelp has compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States. Is your favorite on the list? (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Amend your bucket lists, coffee snobs.

However you take your morning coffee — black, iced, or with a horrifying dollop of mayonnaise in it — you’d prefer it be a quality cup of coffee. But with thousands upon thousands of shops claiming to promise exactly that, it can be daunting for serious java-drinkers to break from their usual routines and try something new or different.

To help, the analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, based entirely on the ratings and recommendations from Yelp’s community of reviewers. It’s worth noting, though, that Yelp’s list of “Top Coffee Shops” is based on reviews that not only rate each shop’s coffee, but often the service, ambiance, snacks, and possibly even the availability (or lack) of mayonnaise.

The 25 best coffee shops in America, according to an analysis of Yelp reviews and ratings, are below. A full list of the top 100 can be found at Yelp.com.

Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster, Las Vegas, Nevada Cafe Makario, Everett, Washington Ovation Coffee & Tea, Portland, Oregon Cafe Sapientia, Oak Park, California Pangolin Café, Reno, Nevada Patria Coffee Roasters, Compton, California Mission Blue, San Francisco, California The Cuppo Coffee & Tea, Jersey Village, Texas Tatiana’s Coffee & Tea, Ventura, California Tim Is Making Great Coffee, San Juan Capistrano, California A T Oasis Coffee & Tea Shop, Phoenix, Arizona Quince Coffee House, Denver, Colorado Frenchy’s Food Truck, Brooklyn, New York The Red Bud Cafe, Daytona Beach, Florida VigiLatte Artisan Coffee, Lahaina, Hawaii Calusa Coffee Roasters, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Whistle & Fizz, New York, New York The Crepe Shop, Chicago, Illinois Wolfe Club Coffee Roasters, Tacoma, Washington Lodi Coffee, North Charleston, South Carolina Koana, Mountain View, Hawaii The Modern Rose, Deerfield Beach, Florida Enderly Coffee Co., Charlotte, North Carolina Burly and The Bean, Seaside, Oregon Local Coffee, Montclair, New Jersey

In addition to the list, Yelp also created an interactive map highlighting the locations of every “Top Coffee Shop” in America, making it easy to do some research, plan a trip, or simply see which corners of the country have the highest concentration of quality coffee shops.

Coffee not quite your cup of tea? Yelp has previously revealed its rankings of the best craft breweries, wineries, pizzerias, margaritas, pie, and even burritos in every state. Very few, however, are served with mayonnaise.