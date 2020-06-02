“That’s Not Going To Bring My Brother Back!”

Family of George Floyd calls for an end to violence after a week of protests; independent autopsy finds Floyd died of asphyxiation.

(NBC News) A growing memorial now stands in the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died with a police officer’s knee pushing into his neck one week ago.

Floyd’s brother, Terrance, visited the scene for the first time Monday. Overwhelmed by emotion, he called for an end to the violence that has marred protests over his brother’s death.

“What are y’all doing?,” Terrance Floyd asked, adding “You’re doing nothing. Not going to bring my brother back at all.”

Later in the afternoon attorneys for Floyd’s family released the results of a private autopsy disputing the initial coroner’s report. The latest findings state that it was not only the knee to the neck that killed George Floyd, but the actions of two other officers pinning him down as well.

“He couldn’t breathe,” said medical examiner Dr. George Baden. “Asphyxiation due to compression of the neck and back, and that is homicidal.”

