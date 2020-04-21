Texts Show Confusion, Desperation At Nursing Home Hit Hard By COVID-19

Texts and photos reveal employees weren't told about infections among staff and were later forced to clean evacuated facility without proper protection.

(WSMV/NBC News) A series of text threads from employees at Tennessee’s Gallatin Rehabilitation Center and Healing, obtained by NBC affiliate WSMV, show staff issuing an “SOS” for help to relieve exhausted workers and a lack of knowledge that their own peers had contracted COVID-19.

Twenty residents have died after contracting COVID-19 at the center.

At one point in the text conversation when a worker shares that an employee was in the hospital, another worker responds with, “We have a staff member hospitalized?”

Another worker responded, “There are at least a couple that have been hospitalized…that’s why I feel we should reach out.”

“I had no idea,” the worker responded.

Clint Kelly, an attorney who has given the center notice that he intends to sue on behalf of families and employees, said he too has heard from his clients that confusion was rampant among workers that the virus was spreading.

“Outraged that the facility did not keep them in the loop as they should have to prevent further exposure,” Kelly said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/34UB5Fl

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: