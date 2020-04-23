Testing & Tracing: How To Safely Slow COVID-19

(NBC News) Three southern states announced plans this week to begin reopening. Among them is Georgia, where mayors are pushing back, saying they haven’t met the white house guidelines for reducing cases before opening businesses like barbershops and gyms.
“Reopening without full knowledge of how many cases you have is basically Russian roulette with people’s lives,” warns Dr. Jeremy Faust of Brigham and Women’s hospital.
Other states are wrestling with their own plans to open back up, as health experts warn a second wave of cases could coincide with flu season at the end of the year and hit even harder.
“Unless you isolate people who test positive, trace their contacts and quarantine their contacts, you box it in, we’re really not getting the benefit of testing,” says former Centers for Disease Director Dr. Thomas Frieden.
new York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg will help develop and fund the state’s testing program. It will include training thousands of workers to trace contacts of the infected.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3apyZOI
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- 10-year-old girl who made hand-sewn masks for healthcare workers killed in ATV accident
- Oklahoma governor announces reopening plan, with conditions
- Reopening America – “Russian Roulette With People’s Lives”
- Oklahoma energy regulators OK move allowing well shut-ins
- Oklahoma GOP leaders disagree with Stitt over compacts