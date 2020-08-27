Tesla On “Autopilot” Slams Into Police Cars

Investigators say a North Carolina man was watching a movie on his cell phone while his Tesla was in "autopilot" mode when his car slammed into a deputy's cruiser, knocking it into a Highway Patrol vehicle.

(WRAL/NBC News) A North Carolina man was driving his Tesla on “autopilot mode” early Wednesday when he nearly missed hitting a Nash County deputy standing outside his cruiser – before crashing into patrol cars from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol.

The cars were parked on the side of U.S. Highway 64 near Spring Hope.

Devainder Goli was in the Tesla, watching a movie on his cell phone while his car drove itself, officials said.

The Tesla collided with the deputy’s car first, which then was pushed into the State Highway Patrol car from the impact.

“Luckily, the state trooper pushed our deputy out of the way when he heard the tires squall and in an instant we could have lost a life or several lives. It could have been very horrific,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3b5N31J

More from MyHighPlains.com: