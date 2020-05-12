Tesla Factory Reopens, Despite Government Orders

CEO Elon Musk announces reopening via Twitter, saying his company had been "singled out" from other auto manufacturers.

(NBC News) Tesla’s main vehicle factory in Fremont, California has resumed production, despite a local government order.

Company founder Elon Musk tweeted Monday “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

The reopening is the latest skirmish in an ongoing battle between the carmaker and Alameda County.

The county’s Public Health Department ordered the factory to close March 23rd to halt the spread of cornavirus, and the county insists it was working with the company to allow it to reopen.

“I wish Elon had waited one more week so we could have just done this in a methodical fashion that puts people back to work safely,” Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty said.

Last week tesla filed suit against the county, saying it can’t be more restrictive than orders from California’s governor.

Tesla’s violation of the county order is punishable by a fine, incarceration or both.

