Tennessee Mom Faces Charges After Baby Found In Freezer

"Oh my god, she's trying to hide a dead baby on us."

That was Joshua Blair's first reaction when he found out Smith had put her 8-month-old in a freezer in his yard.

Joshua Blair says, "It wasn't moving, wasn't nothing. I reached in and pulled it out. It started moving. Instant relief."

Blair says his mother happened to look out the window and noticed a woman and baby in the yard.

He says he went outside to check and found Smith hiding under his house.

Shortly after he found the baby.

Blair says, "I handed it up to my mother. If it wasn't for my mother or my fiance spotting her in the back yard. Nobody would know she was here."

Caleb Perhne says, "Blair says he found the baby inside this freezer. He's removed the lid now to prevent this from ever happening again."

"The baby's head was resting over there where the plug is, literally resting on the plug."

Washington County, Tennessee deputies say the baby was taken to the hospital and is now OK.

Maj. Shawn Judy says, "If they wouldn't have seen her put the child in there, the baby would have run out of oxygen."

Deputies say they suspect Smith was likely under the influence.

They say this was a close call for the 8-month-old.

Judy says, "They were very vigilant, kept an eye on everything, put clothes on the baby, fed the baby and everything until we arrived."

Smith's mother says she is taking care of the baby and the child is safe now.