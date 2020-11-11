Tennessee deputies arrest woman wanted for death of stranger she allegedly assaulted at store in Millcreek

GREENE COUNTY, Tennessee (ABC4 News) – The Greene County Sheriff Dept in Tennesee has arrested a female wanted by police in the death of a woman she allegedly assaulted at a Millcreek lighting store back in July.

According to Unified Police Department, 45-year-old Cashell Kelly Carr was arrested on Tuesday morning in Baileyton, Tennessee on a warrant for homicide by assault.

Investigators said the incident she was wanted for occurred on July 11 while Carr and her son, who is nonverbal and has autism, were in the Felt Lighting store. Witnesses said Carr was seen hitting the boy multiple times so employees stepped in and asked her to stop.

Documents state Carr became angry and threw a water bottle to the ground and started pushing lamps and store property causing over $2,000.00 in damages. She then approached the service counter where an employee and a customer, Kathryn Wells, were standing.

Carr, who did not know either of them, placed her hands-on Wells and shoved her with extreme force. Wells landed approximately nine feet from where she was standing at the counter. Wells was unable to move and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, where x-rays revealed she had broken her pelvis in three different places. Wells’s health deteriorated significantly due to her injuries and she passed away on July 31.



Officers spoke to Wells while she was in the hospital on the day of the attack. She told police she

was at the store when Carr started causing a disturbance and pushing things in the store. Two employees told the woman that she could not do that and tried to escort her out of the store.

Documents state the woman got away from the employees and ran up to her and started screaming obscenities in her face. Kathryn stated, “she’s a big husky woman, and then she takes both of her hands like she’s gonna shove somebody, and she shoved me with all of her power. And I just went flying, I mean, my feet were not touching the ground. I did not say a word to her, not a word, and she shoved me and I landed on the cement, tile floor.”

Carr told police she felt bad because she “kind of lost it because I haven’t eaten for days” and I’m probably in big trouble because I lost it.”

Dr. L. Marsden, Assistant Medical Examiner with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, said Kathryn Wells cause of death to be congestive heart failure which exacerbation after a physical

assault that resulted in pelvic fractures.

“Because the blunt force injuries sustained in the physical assault were the underlying cause of the exacerbation, the manner of death was determined to be a homicide,” according to Marsden.

Carr was charged in Salt Lake’s 3rd District Court on Monday with third-degree felony homicide by assault and criminal mischief.

Carr does not have any other criminal history in Utah.

*This report is based on a police report and may not contain the full details or findings. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.*