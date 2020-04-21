Teen Survivor Warns Of Coronavirus Danger

Faith Reyes had no pre-existing health conditions, and is in what many consider a "low risk" group. Still, COVID-19 almost killed her.

(WLEX/NBC News) Faith Rivera Reyes doesn’t want to sound like a broken record, but at this point, she’s glad to be communicating at all. The Lexington, Kentucky high school student had a recent bout with coronavirus, which she won. Barely.

“I really did think at times that I was going to die in the hospital,” she said from home, one day after being released from UK Hospital. “There were points when I physically couldn’t breathe.”

Faith was never placed on a ventilator, but was given a high flow-oxygen mask.

“My whole generation is like; we’re young, we’re healthy, we can’t get this,” Faith said. That’s how I thought when I got it too.”

Faith stressed that she had no pre-existing conditions, but she still got coronavirus and nearly died. She’s hoping her friends remain vigilant about social distancing, so they can avoid a similar fate.

