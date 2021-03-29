Teen girls arrested after armed carjacking in D.C. kills Springfield man

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police say two teen girls, 13- and 15-years-old, are facing murder charges after a botched armed carjacking near Nationals Park in D.C. killed a Springfield man Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the two girls, who remain unnamed, assaulted Mohammad Anwar with a taser while attempting to steal his car on the 1200 block of Van Street in southeast D.C. The attack resulted in a crash.
Police responded around 4:30 p.m. for the crash. Upon arrival, they found Anwar suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The teenage girls were arrested and charged the same day. They are charged with felony murder and armed carjacking.
