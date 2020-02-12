Teacher Questions 5th Grader’s Sexuality

National

Florida fifth grader withdraws from school after teacher asks if she's a lesbian, and if she's dating another classmate, in front of the entire class.

by: Michelle Quesada

Posted: / Updated:

(WPTV/NBC News)  A Florida fifth grader says she’s too embarassed to return to school after her teacher questioned her sexuality in front of her entire class.

Jezenia Gambino, the girl’s mother, says she learned it all started from a rumor going around Northport K-8 in Port St. Lucie.

“The rumor was that my daughter and another 5th-grade little girl were dating,” said Gambino.

Last week Gambino says the rumor got to her 5th-grade daughter’s teacher. She says the teacher confronted her daughter about it, but in front of the entire class.

“She asked them if they were together if they were dating as a couple together and she asked them in a way that they felt they were in trouble,” said Gambino.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2OPrj07 

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 20°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 44° 20°

Thursday

40° / 19°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 40° 19°

Friday

50° / 22°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 50° 22°

Saturday

58° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 31°

Sunday

72° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 30°

Monday

70° / 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 37°

Tuesday

40° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 40° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
40°

42°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
42°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

10 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
25°

24°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

34°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

Don't Miss