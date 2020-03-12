TBI: Remains confirmed to be missing 15-month-old

Authorities say a body found in Tennessee last week has been identified as that of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL/CNN) —The search for a missing 15-month old in Tennessee has ended.

As we feared, the remains have been identified and are in fact those of the 15-month-old girl Evelyn Boswell.

The TBI posted on Twitter late Wednesday, remains found on a Muddy Creek Road property in Blountville owned by the Boswell family were confirmed to be Evelyn.

In the video post, the TBI asked the public to be patient with a limited release of details in an ongoing investigation even including an appeal from the Sullivan County Sheriff.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Casiddy says, “Please understand these types of cases are highly sensitive. Certain aspects of the case can’t be released to protect the integrity of the case.”

The update from the TBI was what no one wanted to hear.

Neighbor Lisa Hale says, “I didn’t want to accept it because I was hoping that she was still out here, that we were going to find her. I had all the hopes and prayers that she would be back.”

Since Friday a memorial near the property where she was found has grown from just a few teddy bears to thousands of stuffed animals, candles, photos and other tokens of remembrance.

Neighbor Payton Begley says, “We just wanted to come out to show love and support, and we will miss her.”

Now what was the search for little 15-month-old Evelyn has turned into a search for justice and an effort to honor Evelyn’s life.

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

Hale says, “She didn’t deserve this. She feels like a part of us, every one of us. So I want justice and I want it served right.”

Evelyn’s mom, Megan, was arrested last month for false reporting to police.

Her grandmother Angela Boswell, also was arrested, along with her boyfriend, while traveling in North Carolina days after the amber alert was issued.

They were charged with possession of stolen property.

Authorities have not released the cause of Evelyn’s death and the investigation is still ongoing.

More from MyHighPlains.com: