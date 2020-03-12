Tax deadline could get pushed back

Officials estimating the trump administration will delay the April 15th tax filing deadline to help people dealing with coronavirus.

(FOX NEWS) — The federal government lending you an assist in escaping some coronavirus worries by likely pushing back the date you have to file your taxes.

The Trump Administration announcing Wednesday that the tax filing deadline day could be extended past April 15th.

The extension intended to help tax filers ease some of the effects of coronavirus on US households and businesses.

Treasury officials still working on far the filing deadline may be pushed back, and who would be eligible for the extension.

Extending the tax filing deadline would effectively act as a loan for those facing financial disruptions from the virus

One potential downside of the extension delaying tax payments could force the treasury to borrow more in the near-term.

More from MyHighPlains.com: